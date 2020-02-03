|
Matthew Schuld
Florence - Matthew Emery Schuld, 94, of Florence, KY, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Paul's Home in Cincinnati, OH. Matt was born August 7, 1925 in Lakewood, OH to the late Matthew and Mary Schuld (nee: Lovaszy). Matt lived a wonderful life, and his family was his pride and joy. He was a devoted Catholic, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed serving his community, and he volunteered for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY, and at the Cincinnati Museum Center. He had a passion for nature and the outdoors, and in his later life he enjoyed participating in the Boone County Parks "Senior Games". His wife, Gertrude Schuld preceded him in death, but Matt's memory will be carried on through his beloved family. He is survived by his loving daughters: Donna (Steve) Ammerman, and Anne Snider, his beloved grandchildren: Matt (Kara) Ammerman, Catie (Chris) Meier, Alex Ammerman, Will (Stephanie) Ammerman, Nick Snider, and Claire Snider, and 3 sweet great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held for Matt on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:45am until 10:45am at Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Paul's Home, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. A memorial Mass will be held immediately following the visitation at 10:45am in the chapel. Burial of cremains will take place following the Mass at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial contributions to be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor- Cincinnati at 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020