Fr. Matthew T. Gamber S.J.
Fr. Matthew T. Gamber S.J. age 61, passed away Oct.16, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved son of Ruth Ann (nee Henneman) Gamber; preceded in death by his father Mark J. and brother Lawrence M. Gamber. Dear brother of Mark (MaryJo), William (Linda), Mary Margaret, Robert (Suzan) Gamber, and sister-in-law Carol Gamber. Devoted uncle of Matthew (Alexandra), Casey, Charlie, Jamie, Mary Kate and Luke Gamber; great uncle to Benjamin. Matt was a graduate of Loyola Academy, and received a B.A. in Political Science from Marquette U., a Masters in Philosophy from Loyola U., Masters of Divinity from Weston Jesuit School of Theology, and a Masters in Journalism from Northwestern University. Fr. Matt was a gifted journalist, and was published in the National Catholic Register, Catholic World Report, and Catholic Herald. Father Matt was most recently appointed Chaplain and Director of Youth Ministry at St Xavier High School. Previously, he was Associate Pastor at St Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati, and enjoyed a lifelong career in the religious order including positions in Chicago, Gonzaga U. in WA, Xavier U. in Cincinnati, and in the Vatican Radio and Catholic News Service in Rome, Italy.
Fr. Matt loved being a priest, and a channel of God's healing graces and love for the people he served. He led a profoundly spiritual life, dedicated to his faith, his family, the Society of Jesus, and his many friends. Known for his hearty laugh and inquisitive spirit, Fr. Matt was beloved by many, and enjoyed connecting with people wherever he went, and leading others to the Lord's loving grace.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove St. Glenview IL. (PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives d1ue to Coronavirus/Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the Church at any given time). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Funeral Mass on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:30am.
Watch the funeral LiveStreamed:at:https://vimeo.com/event/390018/3eccf785cc.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 5:00pm on Sunday, November 20,2020 the Feast of All Saints, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202.Please contact St. Xavier Church for more information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to USA Midwest Province of Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642; Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607; or Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.