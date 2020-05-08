Matthew Thiemann
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Thiemann

Cincinnati - Matthew Thiemann, 46, passed away on May 5, 2020 with family at his side at the Christ Hospital due to complications resulting from a lifelong battle with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).

Survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Dr. Laura Thiemann (Smith), daughters Cara (15) and Ava (8), and son Nathan (13). Cherished son of Charles Sr. (Joanne) Thiemann and the late Donna Thiemann (Timperman). Loved by sister Laura (Mike) Shaw and brothers Charles Jr. (Carol), Rodney (Susan), and Jeffrey (Jenn) Thiemann. Dear son-in-law of Mary and Dennis Smith, brother-in-law of Dennis (Stephanie) and Brandon (Melissa) Smith. Also survived by dearly loved numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was a 1992 graduate of Saint Xavier High School, received his B.A. from Denison University in 1996, and his M.B.A. from The Ohio State University in 2001. An avid and skilled golfer, he worked as Assistant Pro at the The Mill Course before moving on to a very successful career in HR Operations. After serving in similar roles at Fifth Third, Luxottica, and Macy's, in 2013, Matthew moved to Scripps in Cincinnati to be an applications architect in HR Operations, where his innovative and adept expertise brought admiration from his co-workers, while his positive attitude and charismatic smile brought joy to all who worked with him.

Matthew actively served the Cincinnati community, volunteering as a mentor at The Oyler School in Price Hill. His work at Saint James Parish (White Oak) is especially noteworthy, where he served for many years on the Advisory Committee for St. James School. He volunteered countless hours in youth sports, combining his two loves, sports and family. Matthew coached numerous basketball, baseball, golf, and soccer teams. When his oldest daughter moved to St. Ursula High School, he helped out with the golf team. Even while suffering from the pain of his illness, Matthew continued to coach and be very active, while maintaining his cheerful attitude and constant smile.

Matthew felt the most joy spending time with the ones he loved, whether golfing with his children or on the family's annual fishing trip. He was a very proud and devoted father to Cara, Nate and Ava and relished sharing their lives' journey with Laura. His lifelong health battle never hindering his positive attitude, Matthew brought life and happiness to everyone around him. His love for his family is only matched by his family's love of him; he will be dearly missed.

Services held privately for family due to COVID-19. Donations can be made in support of VEDS research: https://thevedsmovement.org/donate/ (Please specify in the comment box that the donation is for research).

Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 9, 2020
Laura & family,
As Matt was God-Father to our grand-son Aidan,(( son of Chris Kealy & Julianne Zuber) we only knew him for a very short period of time. Our thoughts are with you now, and we hope just knowing that we care, will comfort you somehow.
Natalie & Adrian Zuber
Friend
May 9, 2020
I always enjoyed talking with Matt. His smile, his genuine interest in others. He is as a breathe of fresh air. I was fortunate to have known him. Our prayers are with Laura and the kids.
Katie Burba
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our prayers are with your wonderful family. We have many special memories of Matt growing up and playing here with Kevin. He was a favorite here at our home. Always smiling and a complete joy. He went on family vacations with us. ALL of us Bittners send our LOVE Scott Linda Kevin Amy and Jeff
Linda Bittner
Friend
May 9, 2020
Becky and I send our condolences to Laura and your family. Long Blue Line. Good family man. Will keep in our prayers.
Mark Bergmann
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am truly saddened by your families loss. My condolences. Thinking of you during this difficult time. Please reach out if there is anything you need.
Lauren Pallet
Friend
May 9, 2020
A wonderful life cut short. Even though I have not seen him since he was a child, reading about his cheerful attitude reminds me of the whole Thiemann family. I can just imagine the reunion that he had with Donna, waiting for him with her arms open. I am praying for peace for all of you.
Cheryl Poppel
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Prayers with Laura, Cara, Nate, and Ava. Matt taught us a lot about how life should be lived.
The Shartzers
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Laura, Cara, Nate and Ava - Matt (your Dad) was one of the kindest human beings on the planet. Always interested in others and positive. His energy and kindness meant the world to others. Please know he will be remembered always. And that you are loved and supported by a whole community of friends and family who will always be here for you and praying for you...
Dianne and John Hergenrother
Friend
May 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. I am so saddened of this news. Matt was a very nice man and I enjoyed many conversations with him sitting on the sidelines at our sons many soccer games.
Please know you and the children our in my prayers and I ask God to surround you with His love and help you through this devastating time.
Shawna Shouse
May 8, 2020
Laura, Cara, Nate and Ava-
God bless all of you during this most difficult time. I am so sorry to hear this news, as Matt was one of the best that there is. His wit and sense of humor never ceased to make us all laugh. I have so many fond memories from the time we all met at Ohio State up through the last several years when we gathered with our families. To say that Matt will be missed is truly an understatement. Please know that we would be there to surround you with love and support you if we could. Big hugs to you my dear friend.
With much love and deepest sympathy,
Jenny, Rob, Olivia and Quinn
Jenny Felbinger
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved