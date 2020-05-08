Laura & family,
As Matt was God-Father to our grand-son Aidan,(( son of Chris Kealy & Julianne Zuber) we only knew him for a very short period of time. Our thoughts are with you now, and we hope just knowing that we care, will comfort you somehow.
Matthew Thiemann
Cincinnati - Matthew Thiemann, 46, passed away on May 5, 2020 with family at his side at the Christ Hospital due to complications resulting from a lifelong battle with Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS).
Survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Dr. Laura Thiemann (Smith), daughters Cara (15) and Ava (8), and son Nathan (13). Cherished son of Charles Sr. (Joanne) Thiemann and the late Donna Thiemann (Timperman). Loved by sister Laura (Mike) Shaw and brothers Charles Jr. (Carol), Rodney (Susan), and Jeffrey (Jenn) Thiemann. Dear son-in-law of Mary and Dennis Smith, brother-in-law of Dennis (Stephanie) and Brandon (Melissa) Smith. Also survived by dearly loved numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Matthew was a 1992 graduate of Saint Xavier High School, received his B.A. from Denison University in 1996, and his M.B.A. from The Ohio State University in 2001. An avid and skilled golfer, he worked as Assistant Pro at the The Mill Course before moving on to a very successful career in HR Operations. After serving in similar roles at Fifth Third, Luxottica, and Macy's, in 2013, Matthew moved to Scripps in Cincinnati to be an applications architect in HR Operations, where his innovative and adept expertise brought admiration from his co-workers, while his positive attitude and charismatic smile brought joy to all who worked with him.
Matthew actively served the Cincinnati community, volunteering as a mentor at The Oyler School in Price Hill. His work at Saint James Parish (White Oak) is especially noteworthy, where he served for many years on the Advisory Committee for St. James School. He volunteered countless hours in youth sports, combining his two loves, sports and family. Matthew coached numerous basketball, baseball, golf, and soccer teams. When his oldest daughter moved to St. Ursula High School, he helped out with the golf team. Even while suffering from the pain of his illness, Matthew continued to coach and be very active, while maintaining his cheerful attitude and constant smile.
Matthew felt the most joy spending time with the ones he loved, whether golfing with his children or on the family's annual fishing trip. He was a very proud and devoted father to Cara, Nate and Ava and relished sharing their lives' journey with Laura. His lifelong health battle never hindering his positive attitude, Matthew brought life and happiness to everyone around him. His love for his family is only matched by his family's love of him; he will be dearly missed.
Services held privately for family due to COVID-19. Donations can be made in support of VEDS research: https://thevedsmovement.org/donate/ (Please specify in the comment box that the donation is for research).
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.