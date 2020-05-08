Laura, Cara, Nate and Ava-

God bless all of you during this most difficult time. I am so sorry to hear this news, as Matt was one of the best that there is. His wit and sense of humor never ceased to make us all laugh. I have so many fond memories from the time we all met at Ohio State up through the last several years when we gathered with our families. To say that Matt will be missed is truly an understatement. Please know that we would be there to surround you with love and support you if we could. Big hugs to you my dear friend.

With much love and deepest sympathy,

Jenny, Rob, Olivia and Quinn

Jenny Felbinger

