Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Mattie Pearl Allen

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Jesse Allen; devoted mother of Gregory (Charlotte) Allen, Jessica M. Allen (Gregory Christmon), Jeffery (Anne) Allen; loving grandmother of Darnell Allen, Joice (Curtis) Harrison, Gabrielle Christmon and Tonia, Elizabeth, Olivia and Clara Allen; great-grandmother of Logan Allen; dearly loved by nieces Marvina Rushing, Beverly Johnson,Vicki Thomas, along with a host of other family and friends. Departed Oct. 21, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, followed by 12 p.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Donald Jones officiating. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery. Light a candle at www.Renfrofuneralservice.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
