|
|
Maud March
Cincinnati - Maud Rydin March passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. Maud is predeceased by her husband, Perrin George March III, and is survived by her son Perrin IV (Diane) and their children Perrin V, Helena, Estelle, and Oscar; and by her daughter Christina and her children, Maximilian, Augustine, and Bastiaan.
Maud was born in Borås, Sweden and came to Cincinnati to become the "artist in residence" at Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1962. Maud's art was a lifelong pursuit, and she created beautiful ceramics, batiks, and tapestries. Her work was exhibited in museums on two continents, but it was her friends and family who probably benefited most from her extraordinary talents.
An evening to remember Maud's life is planned for Sunday, December 15 at Cincinnati Country Club from 3-6pm. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019