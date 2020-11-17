Maureen Becknell
Sayler Park - (nee. Masterson) Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Becknell. Loving mother of Connie (Richard) McCoy, Shari (Larry) Rogers & the late David Becknell. Granny to 6 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Sister to Linda (Dan) Doerflein, Robert (Edith) & William (Rachelle) Masterson. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Visitation on Mon Nov 23: 11 to 1130AM for at-risk; open to public 11:30AM til funeral services at 12:30PM in Eden Chapel UMC Sayler Park. Memorials to Children's Hospital Heart Institute or Autism Speaks through the funeral home: www.braterfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.