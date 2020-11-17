1/
Maureen Becknell
Sayler Park - (nee. Masterson) Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Becknell. Loving mother of Connie (Richard) McCoy, Shari (Larry) Rogers & the late David Becknell. Granny to 6 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. Sister to Linda (Dan) Doerflein, Robert (Edith) & William (Rachelle) Masterson. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Visitation on Mon Nov 23: 11 to 1130AM for at-risk; open to public 11:30AM til funeral services at 12:30PM in Eden Chapel UMC Sayler Park. Memorials to Children's Hospital Heart Institute or Autism Speaks through the funeral home: www.braterfh.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
for at-risk;
NOV
23
Visitation
11:30 AM
open to public
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Eden Chapel UMC Sayler Park
November 17, 2020
I worked with Maureen for many years in Cardiology. She ran her office like a well-oiled machine. She knew all the Cardiology patient's names along with their parents by heart.

I made a photo and letter album for her when she retired, and it was unbelievable how many patients many she watched grow into adulthood), parents, hospital employees, physicians, cardiology friends, research friends, and the many Cardiology Fellows who she saw starting out in Cardiology and many becoming Directors of various hospitals. Everyone had such wonderful things to say about Maureen.

I lost my granddaughter to a heart condition a week before her first birthday. Every year on Christmas, Maureen presented me with a Christmas angel in memory of Rachel. This persisted well after we both retired. There is even one blessed by the Pope. My curio is filled with these beautiful angels,

Maureen is now among the Angels of the Lord....she certainly was one on earth.

Hug your beloved David, Maureen. You missed him terribly but always knew you would be with him some day. We always joked that David was taking care of Rachel.

Rest in peace my sweet friend. The Lord is happy with you....you made a difference in this world.
Barb Gwinner
Friend
