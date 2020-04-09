Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Maureen Habel
Maureen Habel


1932 - 2020
Maureen Habel Obituary
Maureen Ann (nee Honold) Habel, 87, April 6, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Delia (Tarpey) Honold, wife of Robert Edward Habel for 65 years, sister of Michael James Honold and mother of Robert Edward Habel, Jr. (Judy), Michael James Habel (Lisa), Patrick John Habel (Jan), Amy Habel Osterman (Jeff), Todd David Habel (Maureen), Christopher Sean Habel (Angela) and Allison Habel Morin (Dave). She rejoins twin premature grandchildren in Heaven and was surrounded every Sunday for dinner by her other 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A plaque in her house says, "Grandma's house is where cousins become best friends." Because of current global events, services will be private. As Maureen would have wanted, her large family will come together with friends to celebrate her life later. Memorials may be made to the Neediest Kids of All, 312 Elm Street # 20, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or the . Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
