Maureen Kavalauskas
Southgate - Maureen E. Kavalauskas of Southgate Kentucky formerly of Southington Connecticut died on February 14 at the age of 83. She enjoyed a 53 year career as a R.N retiring in 2010 at the age of 74. She had been employed in hospitals in Connecticut, Honolulu, Las Vegas and Ft. Thomas, Kentucky during her career. She is survived by her daughter Gina Kavalauskas of Unionville, CT. Son George Kavalauskas, Jr. (Amy) and grand children Rebecca, Annie, Emma, Tyler and Kyle of Cold Spring Kentucky. Brothers Ray(the late Joann)of Southington CT, C. John (Corrine)Watts of Plantsville CT and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to "" P.O. Box 758517 Topeka KS 66675.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020