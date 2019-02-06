Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Estep
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Estep


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Maurice Estep Obituary
Maurice Estep

Walton - Maurice Estep, 75, of Walton, Kentucky passed away on February 2, 2019 at St Elizabeth, Florence. He was born on August 1, 1943 to the late Anderson and Nellie Estep. On April 3, 1982 he married Cindy Sandlin and she survives. Maurice enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved playing baseball, as well as watching all sports. He was a member of the Masons.

Along with his wife Cindy, Maurice is survived by his children Angela Estep, Amy Estep, Maurice Todd Estep and Kayla Estep; grandchildren Colton, Jamie, Jeannie, Samantha, Amanda and Chrissy; 13 great grandchildren; brothers Bill Estep and Herb Estep; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his grandson Cahill Deckert, granddaughter Jennifer Estep, several siblings and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:30 until time of service at 12:30pm. Pastor Ron Cordy will officiate. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.