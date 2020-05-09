Mavis Darlene Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Darlene Cole

Norwood - (nee Owens) Beloved wife of the late Luther "Luke" Cole, Devoted mother of Cindy Cole & Kim Lund, Cherished grandma of Kiya Cole, Kelsey & Rachael Lund, Dear sister of Ken Owens, Betty Theademan, Robert Owens, Helen Alvin & the late Eugene & Jimmy Owens. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Age 86. Former Norwood Resident. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood on Tuesday, May 12 from 4 to 8PM, with private funeral services being held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, 2250 Park Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212 or give.salvationarmyusa.org. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved