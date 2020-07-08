Max F. Grandey
Scottsdale, Arizona - Max F. Grandey, 98, formerly of Middletown, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Avenir Memory Care at Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on March 7, 1922 in Edgerton, Ohio to parents, Harley and Hulda (Krill) Grandey. Max graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in chemical engineering. He worked for General Electric for 35 years, retiring as an engineering manager. He was a man who had many friends and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Max will be greatly missed by his son, Larry (Judy) Grandey; daughters, Sue (Michael) O'Meara & Karen Eslinger; step-son, Thomas (Jennifer) Buchanan; step-daughter, Patricia (Jon) Pierpoint; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Harriett (Evans) Grandey; second wife, Marilyn (Wallingford) Grandey; his parents; and brothers, Loren Grandey & Wayne Grandey. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com