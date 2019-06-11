|
Max Ticherich
Morning View - Max Ticherich, 85, of Morning View, Kentucky passed away on June 9, 2019. He was born in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania to the late Max Ticherich and Elizabeth Cicci. Losing his father at a very young age, Max was raised by his mother and stepdad John Cicci. He moved to Norwood, Ohio in 1958 where he began working. Desiring a career change, Max saw a need for cleaner air and began Environmental Air Filtration, fulfilling his desire to provide the public with a better product. His business still thrives today in Independence, Kentucky. Max was a great family man, and he absolutely loved his grandsons. He did everything he could to attend their events. He was an avid Steelers fan, as well as a lover of all sports. Max also loved his dogs and spending time at home, enjoying time with family and friends.
Max was preceded in death by his parents Max Ticherich, Elizabeth Cicci and John Cicci; his wife Joan Ticherich; his infant son; and his sister Doris Dochenetz of Dearborn, Michigan.
He is survived by his loving son John Ticherich; his grandsons Chirstopher Ticherich and Alec Ticherich; his sister Marian Tumulty of Morrow, Ohio; and his brothers John Cicci, Wilmington, Ohio, Sam Cicci, Florida, Ed Cicci, Florida, Larry Cicci, West Virginia; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to "his girl" Willa Sanders for taking such great care of Max as well as being his best friend; to Jeannine Gordon for being a wonderful secretary and caregiver; and to the many doctors, nurses and particularly the wonderful EMT's that cared for Max.
The family would also like to give a special thanks to the family, friends and customers for their support over the years.
Memorial contributions can be made in Max's memory to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
A memorial gathering will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on June 13, 2019 from 4pm until time of service at 7:30. To leave online condolences or a special memory of Max, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 11 to June 13, 2019