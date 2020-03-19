Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Maxine Dean

Loveland - Maxine Dean (nee True), wife of the late Robert Buckingham Dean, devoted mother of Frank B. (Edith) Dean of Columbus, OH and John R. Dean of Loveland, Ohio, adopted mother to Andrew (Deborah) McCrainer, sister of the late Martha Hanselman of Los Angeles. Passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 106. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Saturday, March 21st from 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Miamiville. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
