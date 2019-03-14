|
Maxine Joslin (nee Durham)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Joslin. Loving mother of the late Sheila A. Joslin. Sister of Nancy Gail Rose and the late Betty Hines, Mary Elwanda Stone, Lonnie Durham, Carolyn Sue Durham, Amanda Louise Helton, Lloyd Ray Durham and Roy Wayne Durham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Maxine passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 76. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday 5-8 p.m. Graveside service Saturday 2 p.m. at Calvary Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Casey Co., KY. Memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019