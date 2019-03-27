|
|
May E. Werden
Mason, OH - May Ellen Werden, 96, wife of the late George, father of the late George Werden (Vicki), Patricia Ranz (Steven), Robert Werden (Tomi), William Werden (Sharen) and John Werden. She built her life on her family and they are the legacy she leaves behind. Passed away March 23, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 and Service at 11:00 Thursday, March 28 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason. See www.MuellerfuneralS.com for more details. Gravesite Service at Oak Hill Cemetery. All welcome for gathering at Century Inn after the service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019