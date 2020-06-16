Reverend Maynard Stamper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maynard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Maynard Stamper

Independence - Reverend Maynard Stamper, 74, of Independence, KY passed away at University Hospital on June 14, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Christine (Rose) Stamper. He was a member at the Locust Pike Free Will Pentecostal Church of God. He pastored many churches throughout his life. He volunteered at the Life Learning Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters; Pamela Stamper and Melissa Taylor. Brother; Robert Proffitt. Sister; Patricia Stamper. He is survived by his daughters; Cathy (Wayne) Milhoan and Janie Milhoan. Brother; Ralph (Alta) Stamper. Along with Nieces; Julie, Bobbie Jo and Tina and 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Peach Grove Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved