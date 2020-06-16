Reverend Maynard StamperIndependence - Reverend Maynard Stamper, 74, of Independence, KY passed away at University Hospital on June 14, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Christine (Rose) Stamper. He was a member at the Locust Pike Free Will Pentecostal Church of God. He pastored many churches throughout his life. He volunteered at the Life Learning Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughters; Pamela Stamper and Melissa Taylor. Brother; Robert Proffitt. Sister; Patricia Stamper. He is survived by his daughters; Cathy (Wayne) Milhoan and Janie Milhoan. Brother; Ralph (Alta) Stamper. Along with Nieces; Julie, Bobbie Jo and Tina and 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18th, 2020 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow in Peach Grove Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.