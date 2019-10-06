Services
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred St.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S Alfred St
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meghan Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson M.D.

Add a Memory
Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson M.D. Obituary
Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson, M.D

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Dr. Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest. Meghan is survived by her devoted husband, Khalil; her darling daughter, Olivia Grace; her loving parents, Dr. Anthony Jackson, Sr and Ms. Berthen Purchase; her brothers Marcus Hall, Kerry Hall, and Anthony Jackson, Jr; her in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Oswald Thompson, Hakim Thompson (Lauren), and Jihan Myers (Heter); as well as a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30am followed by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall at 10am until the time of the funeral services at 11am at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrg. by McGuire
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meghan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now