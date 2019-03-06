|
|
Melanie E. "Mel" Hackett
Hamilton - age 40, passed away March 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Denny and Karen (nee Trona) Hackett; dear sister of Patrick Hackett, Erin (Mike) Garber, Becki Hackett and Michael Hackett; aunt of Caleb and Olivia Garber; granddaughter of Helen and the late Albert Trona, Sr. and the late Edward and Elaine Hackett. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019