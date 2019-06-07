Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Saint Mary Church
Alexandria, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Boesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Boesch

Obituary Condolences

Melba Boesch Obituary
Melba Boesch

Alexandria - Melba June Boesch (nee Fossitt), 84, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Melba was a member of Saint Mary Church where she served as an usher and a sponsor of CHIRP. She was a member of Saint Mary and Campbell Social Seniors clubs. Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Boesch Jr. She is survived by her children: Rick (Margaret) Boesch, Karen (John) Kramer and Patty (Rick) Stieby; grandchildren: Angela (Dave) Pierson, Alicia (Andy) Darpel, Jamie (Mark) Daugherty, Jessica (Chris) Clarke and Joey Stieby; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Heather, Alex, Paige, Harper and Hayden. Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 3:30 PM at Saint Mary Church, Alexandria, KY. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, or Carmel Manor. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now