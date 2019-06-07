|
Melba Boesch
Alexandria - Melba June Boesch (nee Fossitt), 84, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Melba was a member of Saint Mary Church where she served as an usher and a sponsor of CHIRP. She was a member of Saint Mary and Campbell Social Seniors clubs. Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Boesch Jr. She is survived by her children: Rick (Margaret) Boesch, Karen (John) Kramer and Patty (Rick) Stieby; grandchildren: Angela (Dave) Pierson, Alicia (Andy) Darpel, Jamie (Mark) Daugherty, Jessica (Chris) Clarke and Joey Stieby; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Heather, Alex, Paige, Harper and Hayden. Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial 3:30 PM at Saint Mary Church, Alexandria, KY. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Church, or Carmel Manor. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019