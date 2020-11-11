1/1
Melba J. Stanley
Melba J. Stanley

Cincinnati, OH - Melba Jean Stanley (nee Wilson) Beloved wife of the late Jack Stanley. Dear mother of Gregory (Susan) Stanley, Jackie (Steve) Hart, Jennifer (Bill) Houser and Grant Stanley. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Mary Bowles, Bill Wilson and the late Helen Perdue, Palmer, Buddy and Paul Wilson. Passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Age 87 years. Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
