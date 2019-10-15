|
|
Melba L. Messer Henson
Crestview Hills - Melba Lorraine Messer Henson, age 79, of Crestview Hills (formerly of Taylor Mill), passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was a retired Realtor, and also a former bank Vice President. Melba was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time and attending events with members of the Open Door Sunday School class. She also enjoyed her euchre club, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family (especially her beloved granddaughters). Her husband, Jay Henson, preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her children, Eric Henson (Eileen) and Scott Henson (Miho); siblings, Fern Browning, Gerald Messer, Rick Messer, and Rodney Messer; granddaughters, Kohana Henson and Koyuki (Kiki) Henson; nephew, Kallen Messer; other nieces and nephews; and doggie companion, Princess. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Miles For Myeloma Fund, https://cancer.iu.edu/m4m. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019