Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba L. Messer Henson

Add a Memory
Melba L. Messer Henson Obituary
Melba L. Messer Henson

Crestview Hills - Melba Lorraine Messer Henson, age 79, of Crestview Hills (formerly of Taylor Mill), passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was a retired Realtor, and also a former bank Vice President. Melba was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time and attending events with members of the Open Door Sunday School class. She also enjoyed her euchre club, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family (especially her beloved granddaughters). Her husband, Jay Henson, preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her children, Eric Henson (Eileen) and Scott Henson (Miho); siblings, Fern Browning, Gerald Messer, Rick Messer, and Rodney Messer; granddaughters, Kohana Henson and Koyuki (Kiki) Henson; nephew, Kallen Messer; other nieces and nephews; and doggie companion, Princess. Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Miles For Myeloma Fund, https://cancer.iu.edu/m4m. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now