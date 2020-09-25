Dr. Melba Reno
Cincinnati - Dr. Mel Reno, 84 years of Cincinnati passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020.
She was born in Three Forks, WV on August 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Victor Gene and Delphia (Price) Price. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband Robert "Bob" Reno on December 6, 2019 and two brothers, Jim and Jay Price.
Mel is survived by her two sons, Bobby Reno of Cincinnati and Curt Reno of Cincinnati, brother, Steve Price, sister, Ann Shelton, two brothers-in-law, Bill Reno of Springfield and Tom (Helen) Reno of Bellbrook, sister-in-law, Sharon (Warren) Craig of Washington Court House and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Monday September 28, 2020 at the Union Cemetery in Belfast.
Friends may come, for an outside visitation, from 9:30am to 11:00am on Monday September 28, 2020 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Road Cincinnati, OH 45249.
Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
