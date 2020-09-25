1/
Dr. Melba Reno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Melba Reno

Cincinnati - Dr. Mel Reno, 84 years of Cincinnati passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020.

She was born in Three Forks, WV on August 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Victor Gene and Delphia (Price) Price. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband Robert "Bob" Reno on December 6, 2019 and two brothers, Jim and Jay Price.

Mel is survived by her two sons, Bobby Reno of Cincinnati and Curt Reno of Cincinnati, brother, Steve Price, sister, Ann Shelton, two brothers-in-law, Bill Reno of Springfield and Tom (Helen) Reno of Bellbrook, sister-in-law, Sharon (Warren) Craig of Washington Court House and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Monday September 28, 2020 at the Union Cemetery in Belfast.

Friends may come, for an outside visitation, from 9:30am to 11:00am on Monday September 28, 2020 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Road Cincinnati, OH 45249.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved