Melinda M. Russell
Lawrenceburg - Melinda Marie "Mel" (nee Witte). Beloved wife of Joseph Russell. Loving mother to Ben (Randi) and Hannah Russell. Cherished grandmother of Brynnlie Russell. Daughter of Jean Weadick and Ed Witte. Dear sister of Ellen Boeing, Gretchen Soudrette, Anne Witte and the late J-Dub Witte. Mel passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 54. Celebration of life service will be determined when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Margaret Mary Home Health & Hospice in Batesville, IN. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020