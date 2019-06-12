Services
Melissa Rose "Missy" Schlau


West Chester - Melissa Rose "Missy" (nee Fryman) Schlau, beloved wife of Thomas Schlau. Devoted mother of David George Jasper. Step mother of Stephen Schlau, Christopher Schlau and Allison (Ian) McAfee. Dear daughter of Mary (nee Conley) and George Fryman. Loving sister to Kristina Lynn (Micah) Henry and Joseph Fryman. Aunt of Courtney Renee Hayes. Daughter-in-law of John and Maxine Schlau. Missy loved shopping and traveling. She was born in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on December 30, 1977 and passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the age 41. Visitation at Dobbling (Ft. Thomas), 106 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (June 14) from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. where services will be held at on Saturday (June 15) at 9:00 a.m. Burial following the service at Grandview Cemetery in Mentor, Kentucky. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019
