Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Leapin Lizard
724 Main Street
Covington, KY
1954 - 2019
Melissa Winscher Obituary
Melissa Winscher (November 30, 1954) passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her husband by her side.

Melissa was the eldest daughter of Fred and Lois Winscher (both deceased) born in Ft. Thomas, KY. Melissa was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School (class of '72), received her RN from Bethesda School of Nursing, and was co-creator of "Doggy Boot Camp" in Cincinnati.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Ron Pfierman, of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; daughters Mandy (Masters) of Lakeside Park and Molly (Coppage) of Independence, sisters Karen (Whalen), Leslee (Willis), Emily (Ruber) and five grandchildren.

In the course of her life and nursing career Melissa touched many lives; including countless patients and their families. She was known and will be remembered for her healing touch, empathy, and great compassion. Melissa was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service in her honor; Sunday, October 27, 2pm at Leapin Lizard, 724 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019
