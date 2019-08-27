Services
Thomas-Justin Funeral Homes Inc
4418 Whetsel Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227
(513) 271-0732
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Funeral Homes Inc
4418 Whetsel Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Funeral Homes Inc
4418 Whetsel Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45227

Madisonville - Melville R., beloved husband of the late Stella (nee Hamblin), cherished father of Mark (Alice) Bosse, David (Patricia) Bosse and the late Stephen (Elaine) Bosse, devoted grandfather of Shari, Kristine, Shawn, Heather, Justin, Kelli and Laura, loving great-grandfather of Mikayla and Gwendolyn Elverson, Aliana Lester, Carson, Brady and Ryland Watkins, dear brother of the late Richard and Walter Bosse. Passed away on Sunday, August 25th at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28th from 9Am until the time of funeral service 10AM at Thomas-Justin Funeral Home, 4418 Whetsel Ave. (45227) Madisonville. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
