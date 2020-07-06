1/
Melvin "Mel" Dreyfoos
Melvin "Mel" Dreyfoos age 81, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Loving husband of Connie Dreyfoos, predeceased by his parents Helen and Melvin Dreyfoos and his beloved grandmother and grandfather Dr. Moses, who delivered him in Crestline, Ohio. Mel was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School and earned his bachelors and master's degrees from the University of Cincinnati. Mel was an avid sports fan, loved to travel, Maui was his favorite destination, and was the owner of the Hyde Park Toggery. Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hospice of Cincinnati (4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242) would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
