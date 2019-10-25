|
Melvin H. Ridiman
Bellevue, KY - Melvin Henry Ridiman, 63, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, October 24, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice. He was a 1974 graduate of Newport High School. He worked many years as a cook with the former F & N Steakhouse in Dayton, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin James Ridiman and mother, Lavern Mae (Erpenbeck) Ridiman. Melvin is survived by his brothers, Kenneth W. Ridiman, Jerry W. Ridiman, Michael P. (Beth) Ridiman, Robert L. Ridiman, Donald E. Ridiman and Brad A. Ridiman; nephews, Michael J. Ridiman and Joshua W. Ridiman; niece, Christny S. Ridiman; sisters-in-law, Teri Ridiman and Sara Pope; great nephew, Blake and great niece, Bailey. Visitation 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 3 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with a memorial service following at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial 10:00 am on Monday, Nov 4 at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019