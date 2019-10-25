Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Southgate, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Ridiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin H. Ridiman

Add a Memory
Melvin H. Ridiman Obituary
Melvin H. Ridiman

Bellevue, KY - Melvin Henry Ridiman, 63, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday, October 24, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice. He was a 1974 graduate of Newport High School. He worked many years as a cook with the former F & N Steakhouse in Dayton, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin James Ridiman and mother, Lavern Mae (Erpenbeck) Ridiman. Melvin is survived by his brothers, Kenneth W. Ridiman, Jerry W. Ridiman, Michael P. (Beth) Ridiman, Robert L. Ridiman, Donald E. Ridiman and Brad A. Ridiman; nephews, Michael J. Ridiman and Joshua W. Ridiman; niece, Christny S. Ridiman; sisters-in-law, Teri Ridiman and Sara Pope; great nephew, Blake and great niece, Bailey. Visitation 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 3 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with a memorial service following at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial 10:00 am on Monday, Nov 4 at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation of Greater Cincinnati, 615 Elsinore Place, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now