Melvin J. Huber
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 69 years to Mary (nee Durchholz), loving father of Mel (Barb), Tim, Steve (Debi), Barb (Bill) Martin, Tom, Bill (Kari), Mary (Tom) Knabb, Greg (Joy), Jenny Huber-Hurst, Jeff, Laura (Steve) Brenner, Tony (Rachel) and Ann (Iggy) Niesen, grandfather of 36, great grandfather of 26, brother of Jim Huber, Carol Tanner and the late Marilyn Sammons and Barb Huber. Mel was an avid Cubs and Bengals fan. Mel passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to and Roger Bacon High School. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020