Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Melvin Morrison Obituary
Melvin Morrison

Erlanger - Melvin Francis Morrison, 83, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on October 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Mel worked as a machine operator for the Ford Motor Company for 33 years. He enjoyed bowling, restoring classic cars, traveling with his wife of 63 years, Marie, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Henrietta Morrison; his sisters, Evelyn Ruff and Dorothy Soard; and his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Morrison. Mel is survived by his loving wife, Marie Morrison; his sons, David (Beth) Morrison, Douglas Morrison, and Dale (Jody) Morrison. He also leaves behind his 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3:00PM-4:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4:30PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to: The Bluegrass Navigators 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
