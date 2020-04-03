|
Melvin Roger Bauer
East End - In Loving Memory
Melvin Roger Bauer, of the East End, was an avid golfer and horse racing enthusiast and 25-year cancer survivor, and miracle, has passed away at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 1st 2020 at the age of 78. Melvin was an Air Force veteran and career civil servant, and served the City of Cincinnati with the Cincinnati Water Works and Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati for over thirty-five years. In addition, Melvin served the good people of Hyde Park at Scarlet O'Hairs Hyde Park Salon with his loving wife and life partner Bonnie Bauer-Dury in their family business until this last month. Melvin is survived by his sons Kerry Bauer, Keith Bauer, Terry Bauer, and step-children Rick Williams, Michelle Swango, and John Dury. Melvin is also survived by his brother Rich Bauer (& Pam) and by his grandson Rawlen Williams (mother Laura Hughes) and ten other grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, great-grandchildren, friends, and his loving companion Luke. Melvin survived his mother and father (Helen Clark-Bauer and Gordon Bauer), and ten other sisters and brothers. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a location to be determined in the summer of 2020. Melvin will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery and was a participant in the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Body Donor Program which provides physicians and researchers with the opportunity to gain knowledge to improve quality of life and impact the future of medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Melvin's' name to the UC Health Foundation @ https://www.uchealth.com/foundation/give-hope/ which supports the advancement of medical research, training, and education.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020