Melvin W. Noschang
Green Twp. - Melvin W. Noschang, loving husband of the late Jane H. Noschang (nee Klump). Beloved father of Donna Greulich, Larry Noschang, Brian Noschang, Cindy Mills, Lisa Wynn and Tina Eubanks. Grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 4. Brother of Shirley Inderrieden. Died March 17, 2019. Age 89. Visitation Thur. , March 21st from 9 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Road (45247). Memorials may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation (www.melanoma.org) www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019