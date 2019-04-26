|
Melvin W. Schaengold
Cincinnati - (WWII VET) Melvin W. Schaengold, age 96, passed away April 25, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan B. Schaengold, devoted father of Susan (Robert) Davidson & Mark (Judy) Schaengold, dear brother of the late Aileen Wolf & Dr. Richard Schaengold, loving grandfather of Rachel (Joshua) Wojnilower, Jessica (Alex) Rosenberg, Caroline Davidson & Jeffrey Davidson, great grandfather of Max & Mia Wojnilower. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday April 28, 1:00 P.M, with family visitation beginning at 12:30 PM. Entombment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on the family, Sunday evening only, 6:30 PM-8:00 PM at The Kenwood, 16th floor, 5435 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019