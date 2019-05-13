|
Mercedes Schweitzer
Alexandria - Mercedes "Skeets" (nee Muench) Schweitzer, age 97, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born to parents, Frank and Emma (nee Vogel) Muench on January 11, 1922 in Cold Spring, KY. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cold Spring, KY. In additions to her parents, Skeets was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Schweitzer; siblings, Edward Muench, Ella Meyer and Corinne Schoulties. She is survived by her two sons, Dale (Barb) and Richard (Carol) Schweitzer; daughter, Alice (Wes) Carter; two granddaughters, Holly Schweitzer and Shelly (Kelly) Early; two grandsons, Ryan (Rebecca) Phirman and Randy (Delaina) Phirman; seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4800 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 13, 2019