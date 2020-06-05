Merle Smith
Blue Ash - Loving husband of Nancy Smith (nee McNab) for 45 years. Devoted father of Michael (Darleen) Smith, Scott (Gerri) Smith, Neil (Katrina) Smith, Kelly (Keith) Block and Julie (Joel) Williams. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Leo (JoAnn) Smith, Harold (Betty) Smith and Robert Smith. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Merle was a successful business owner and president for 34 years of Cincinnati Hose & Fittings and Kentucky FluidAir. He was an avid golfer that loved the outdoors, he enjoyed landscaping and bird-watching. A very generous, kind, loving man that never met a stranger. "He has achieved success if he has lived well, laughed often and loved much." That Merle did as he shared his love and laughter with his family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 85. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 13th from 11 am - 1 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Immediately following, a private service will be held for the family and invited friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati or Queen City Hospice. www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.