Meta Powell

Fort Thomas - Meta E. Powell, 94, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Meta was the secretary with the Highland United Methodist Church for many years. She was also one of the founders of the United Methodist Women at Highland United Methodist Church. Meta and her friends loved playing Bridge and other card games at the Baker Hunt Building, and she was a member of Circle 10 and 11 at Highland United Methodist Church. Meta was a member of the Rosebud Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Covington, and she was a Past Honored Queen of Jobes Daughters. Meta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Powell. Meta is survived by her son, Mark (Sherry) Powell, her daughters, Lynn (Jill Place) Powell, and Sue McLean, her grandchildren, Nichole (Jason) Wall, Jason (Jenni) Powell, and Dawn Parsons. Meta is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Rileigh Parsons and Brooklyn, Samantha, and Adam Powell. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Highland United Methodist Church in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the Highland United Methodist Church Children's Program, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
