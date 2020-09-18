1/1
Meta Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meta Powell

Fort Thomas - Meta E. Powell, 94, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. Meta was the secretary with the Highland United Methodist Church for many years. She was also one of the founders of the United Methodist Women at Highland United Methodist Church. Meta and her friends loved playing Bridge and other card games at the Baker Hunt Building, and she was a member of Circle 10 and 11 at Highland United Methodist Church. Meta was a member of the Rosebud Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Covington, and she was a Past Honored Queen of Jobes Daughters. Meta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Powell. Meta is survived by her son, Mark (Sherry) Powell, her daughters, Lynn (Jill Place) Powell, and Sue McLean, her grandchildren, Nichole (Jason) Wall, Jason (Jenni) Powell, and Dawn Parsons. Meta is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Rileigh Parsons and Brooklyn, Samantha, and Adam Powell. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Highland United Methodist Church in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the Highland United Methodist Church Children's Program, 314 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Highland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral
11:30 AM
Highland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved