Methella "Billie" Kramer
Florence - Methella M. "Billie" Raley Kramer, originally from Tell City, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Billie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Clarence McNeil "Mac" Kramer; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kramer Freeman; son-in-law, Augustus "Mac" Freeman; sisters, Janet Taylor and Kathy Kellams; brothers, William D. Raley and George Raley; and parents, William F. and Muriel Gaynor Raley. Surviving is son, Paul M. (Carolyn) Kramer; grandchildren, Kristi (Michael) Christman, Les (Michelle) Freeman, Scott Freeman, Ed (Suzanne) Freeman, Kelly (MacKenzie) Horner, and Douglas Kramer; great grandchildren, Morgan, Brian, Ryan, Bradley, Logan, Spencer, Anna, Penelope and Oliver; and brother, Raymond Raley. In addition to raising and taking care of her family, Billie worked outside the home, most often as an administrative assistant. She was also proud of being one of the co-founders of the Point Pleasant EMT/Ambulance Service, which she helped to start by going door-to-door collecting donations to purchase an ambulance and other needed equipment and materials. Billie then proceeded to serve as a volunteer EMT for several years, or as she liked to say, she "ran squad." Billie loved the Lord like she loved her family, with her whole heart. She believed that it is our purpose to pass God's deep love for us on to others. Visitation is Monday, March 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kento-Boo Baptist Church, 7037 Curtis Ave., Florence, KY with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home (Erlanger) is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Kento-Boo Baptist Church, of Central PA, 125 Lucy Ave., Hummelstown PA 17036, or the , 297 Buttermilk Pike, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019