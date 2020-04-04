|
|
Michael A. Clauder
Jan 31 1939-April 1 2020 After a sudden and brief illness, Michael Arthur Clauder departed this life peacefully in Florida on the 1st of April 2020. Age 81. Born in Cincinnati, son of Arthur R. Clauder and Florence Clauder, Michael was preceded in death by his loving younger sister Ann (Clauder) Swanson of Winter Park, Florida. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 54 years Mary Frances (Williams) Clauder, 3 children, and 5 grandchildren. Mike graduated from St. Xavier high school in 1957, and attended Xavier University, graduating in 1961. Stationed in Fort Carson Colorado, he served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, reaching rank of First Lieutenant. After graduating from the Chase College of Law in 1969 he had a career as an attorney in Cincinnati, founding and partnering in law firms. His other business interests spanned 50 years of automotive, food service, and manufacturing industries. He was CEO of Anchor Rubber Co, CEO of Marting Manufacturing, and President of Mac Storage Company real estate holdings. He loved fishing, hunting, and golf, which took him and his wife on many trips with good friends and family. He always had a funny story about the good old days and was quick with a joke. He found comfort in attending daily mass and was unwavering in his love for his wife and family. Private mass and burial, and a memorial service will be held in the near future when safe travel permits.The family recommends making a memorial gift in Michael's honor to Xavier University, 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207-5460. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020