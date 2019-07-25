|
|
Michael Anicka
California - Michael Anicka, 77, of California, KY passed away on July 19, 2019. He had retired as a Project Engineer for Trane. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, KY. He is survived by his wife; Jean Anicka. Sons; Michael and Derek Anicka. Brother; Edward Anicka. Along with 2 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church in Camp Springs, KY on July 27, 2019 from 2pm-3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 3pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019