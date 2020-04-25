|
|
Michael Austin Eads
Morning View - Michael Austin Eads, 25 of Morning View, KY passed away on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his Grandma, Joyce Eads; Daughter, Graelynn Sue Eads; Parents, Brian Eads and Christine Prewitt; Sister, Rebecca Eads; Fiance, Amanda Brewer; First Cousins, Charles David Caldwell, Johnathan Caldwell & Megan Wainscott. A visitation and funeral will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020