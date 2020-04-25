Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
Michael Austin Eads Obituary
Michael Austin Eads

Morning View - Michael Austin Eads, 25 of Morning View, KY passed away on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his Grandma, Joyce Eads; Daughter, Graelynn Sue Eads; Parents, Brian Eads and Christine Prewitt; Sister, Rebecca Eads; Fiance, Amanda Brewer; First Cousins, Charles David Caldwell, Johnathan Caldwell & Megan Wainscott. A visitation and funeral will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
