Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Tobin

Add a Memory
Michael B. Tobin Obituary
Michael B. Tobin

Cincinnati - Survived by his wife of 56 years Geri; daughters Debra (Josh) Davidson and Tammi (Jon) Fedders; grandchildren Isabel, Toby, Sarah and Anna; sister-in-law Sheila and nephews Ken and Ron. Preceded in death by his brother Bob. Passed away July 14, 2019 at the age of 76. Friends will be received Thursday, July 18 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Spring Grove Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now