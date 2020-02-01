Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 N. Bend Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
5222 N. Bend Road
Colerain Twp. - Michael J. "Mike" Barlion, devoted father of Jeff (Johanna) Barlion, Amy Barlion-Manion, Carey (Terrance) Monday, Charles (Christine) Barlion, Lindsey (Josh) Perkins, Abbey Barlion and Joseph Barlion. Loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Husband of Beverly Barlion. Son of the late John and the late Helen (nee Hawkins) Barlion. Brother of Mary (late Bill) Barlion-Jones and the late Rick Barlion. Uncle of many loving nieces and nephews. Mike passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 72. He was the owner and operator of Lake Nina Restaurant since 1979. Visitation at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 N. Bend Road on Friday (Feb 7) from 10:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
