- - BERNERT Michael A., 51, of Mt. Washington and Hyde Park, died at home Saturday, November 9, 2019. Perfect husband and co-creator to Martha J. Schottelkotte. Perfect father to his girls, Halie, Maddie, and Annie Laurie. Beloved brother of Tim & Kay, John & Bev, Jim & Shirley Mae, Nancy & Mike Martin, Dan & Marty, Theresa & Robert Conaty; Joseph & Bessie Schottelkotte, Louis & Marti Schottelkotte. Proud uncle of Patty, Joe, Angie, Andy; Patrick, Stephen, Mitchell; Allyson, Toby; Loran, John; Brian, Molly; Rob; Max, Jade. The hardest working man at Champion, where his shoes will never be filled. Father-figure and beloved friend to Joe Cantrel and so very many young men who he loved and guided. Hilarious and treasured friend to so many. Favorite neighbor on Adena Trail. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ann Bernert, Al and Elaine Schottelkotte, and Christopher Martin. Visitation Sunday 2-5pm at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208. Service Monday 4:30pm at First Unitarian Church of Cincinnati, 536 Linton St., 45219. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019