Michael Bradley Meeker
Independence - Michael B. Meeker, 60, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida. He was born in Covington, Kentucky to his loving mother, Barbara Wilson Meeker, and his late father, William L. Meeker. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Allan Meeker. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Leigh Ann Meeker and Michael Bradley Meeker, II; grandchildren, Phillip Michael Meeker, Michael Charles Meeker, Kaleigh Jean Isaacs, Camden Michael Meeker, and Allie Marie Meeker; and his good friend Ron Ehme. Mike will be remembered as a man that loved to make people laugh. He would often remind his friends and family to "Keep smiling." Mike loved his family, sitting on the beach while watching the sunset, and his Harley motorcycle. He was a tractor trailer driver for 40 years. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019. At STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019