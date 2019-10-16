|
Michael Burke
Liberty Twp., Ohio - Burke, Michael D. Loving husband of Luann (nee Lochtefeld) Burke for 58 years. Dear father of Marijo (Kenneth) Rosenbauer, Michael J. (Tracy) Burke and Christy (Chuck) Wanstrath. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and one expected in May. Brother of Dan and Mark Burke and the late John, Terry and Ken Burke. Michael passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at home at the age of 80. He was born in Dayton, OH on September 1st 1939. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School in 1957 and received his undergraduate and MBA at University of Dayton. He was a successful entrepreneur starting several companies in the transportation industry as well as an associate professor at the UC business school. Michael and his wife, Luann, were active members of their church St. John Neumann. They were very involved in Marriage Encounter, and their love was an example to others. They were instrumental in working with young couples preparing for marriage. He had a zest for life and was an avid bike rider, enjoying the outdoors with his children and grandchildren. Michael and Luann were passionate about helping neighbors in need through their volunteer work with St. Vincent De Paul. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45240. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul of St. John Neumann Church. Condolences to Hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019