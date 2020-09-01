Michael Butz
Michael Charles Butz, beloved husband of Patricia M. Butz (nee Murphy) for 54 years, father of Amy (Ed) Merk and Jennifer (Mike) Bacevich, grandfather of Jake, Alyssa, Ethan, Jared, Blake, and Brady, brother to Jean Johantges and Jack (Marty) Butz. Mick attended Xavier University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1967. In his spare time, he could be found listening to music. He was an avid sports fan and never missed an outing for his grandkids. He worked for Medtronic Inc. and retired after 30 years. A visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt 42), West Chester, OH 45069 from 12PM until 2PM. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Alzheimer's Association
or the Food Bank of Cincinnati. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com