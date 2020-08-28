Michael C. Berberich
Burlington - Michael Charles Berberich (Mike), 70 years of age, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mike was born in Covington, KY on July 12th, 1950 to his late parents Norbert Berberich and Mary Berberich. Mike's memory will be forever cherished by the wife of his youth, Vicki Berberich, his children; Noelle Stoner (Herschel), Mick Berberich, Meredith Fitzsimmons (Micah) and Melissa Johnston; his grandchildren; Dalton, Delaney, Dexton, Byron, Greyson, and Reagan and his brothers; Jack Berberich and Paul Berberich. Mike was a Vietnam-Era veteran serving in the US Army, a civil servant in the Department of Defense for 15 years, and an entrepreneur owning several businesses. Mike is a man of a dying breed that could execute any task or navigate any obstacle in front of him whether it was fixing (or building from scratch) a car, a computer, a home, or anything else. Mike was a man of unquestionable competence and could undoubtedly solve any problem. He will be remembered as a man of strength, grit, vast knowledge, and with respect. He thoroughly enjoyed learning new skills, always believed in "doing it yourself", and rarely took no for an answer. Mike loved listening to music, collecting guns, having family over for a grill out, spoiling his grandchildren, Jarlsberg cheese, and of course Skyline Chili. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be given to CurePSP; www.psp.org
. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing are suggested for anyone entering the funeral home