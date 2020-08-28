1/1
Michael C. Berberich
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael C. Berberich

Burlington - Michael Charles Berberich (Mike), 70 years of age, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Mike was born in Covington, KY on July 12th, 1950 to his late parents Norbert Berberich and Mary Berberich. Mike's memory will be forever cherished by the wife of his youth, Vicki Berberich, his children; Noelle Stoner (Herschel), Mick Berberich, Meredith Fitzsimmons (Micah) and Melissa Johnston; his grandchildren; Dalton, Delaney, Dexton, Byron, Greyson, and Reagan and his brothers; Jack Berberich and Paul Berberich. Mike was a Vietnam-Era veteran serving in the US Army, a civil servant in the Department of Defense for 15 years, and an entrepreneur owning several businesses. Mike is a man of a dying breed that could execute any task or navigate any obstacle in front of him whether it was fixing (or building from scratch) a car, a computer, a home, or anything else. Mike was a man of unquestionable competence and could undoubtedly solve any problem. He will be remembered as a man of strength, grit, vast knowledge, and with respect. He thoroughly enjoyed learning new skills, always believed in "doing it yourself", and rarely took no for an answer. Mike loved listening to music, collecting guns, having family over for a grill out, spoiling his grandchildren, Jarlsberg cheese, and of course Skyline Chili. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be given to CurePSP; www.psp.org. Due to the current health and safety guidelines masks and social distancing are suggested for anyone entering the funeral home






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved