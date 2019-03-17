|
Michael C. Reddert
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Sharon Reddert, loving father of Erin (John) Cochran, Kristen (AJ) Bothe, Kara Michael (Brian) Saylor, step father of the late Alex Tudor, devoted PopPop of Zachary, Ashley, Reece, Natalie, Kaylee, Arya, Asher and Elijah, cherished son of Beulah Castelli and the late Robert Reddert, brother of Patricia, Robert, Mark and the late David. Mike passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the age of 64. Visitation on Wednesday, March 20 from 5-7 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224. Funeral service on Thursday at 10 AM at funeral home. Donations may be made to City Gospel Mission. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019