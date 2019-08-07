|
Michael Charles Gunning
San Ramon - Michael Charles Gunning, age 75 and longtime resident of San Ramon, CA passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Helen Gunning. He was the Owner of GCS Promotion Specialties. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sandy, his sons, Steve (Jamie), Scott and Mark (Trisha) and grandchildren, Erika, Coby, Riley, Alyssa, Timothy James, Madelynn and Samantha. He is survived by his brother, Gerald (Karen) and sister, Jayne (Michael) Walker along with brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Michelle and Tricia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Clement Catholic Church, 4536 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45217 followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00 am. Graveside service will commence immediately after Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Bernard, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Donations to Patricia Gunning Memorial Scholarship at Carondelet High School or Multiple Sclerosis Society http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/mikegunning. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019